FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FCEL opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 259,223 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

