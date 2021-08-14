Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,454. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

