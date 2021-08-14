Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $45.22 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,567.9% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 174,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 164,207 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. 4,599,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.