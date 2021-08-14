Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.