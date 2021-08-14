Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.68. 1,796,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.