Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.87 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Function X has a market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,379.84 or 1.00066358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00032268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00079627 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013760 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 220,354,171 coins and its circulating supply is 207,399,091 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

