Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.87 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Function X has a market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,379.84 or 1.00066358 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00032268 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006551 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00079627 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013760 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
