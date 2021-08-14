Fundamenta Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $556,228.64 and approximately $201,335.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.14 or 0.99775498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00863899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,760,085 coins and its circulating supply is 995,556 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

