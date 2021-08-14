Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 30,100 shares trading hands.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

