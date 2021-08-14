Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FFRMF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 129,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Future Farm Technologies
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.