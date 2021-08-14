Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FFRMF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 129,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

