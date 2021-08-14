FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

