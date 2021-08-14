FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issued By B. Riley

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Crexendo alerts:

CXDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 41.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.