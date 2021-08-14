FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

