FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Issued By Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$42.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.95 and a 52 week high of C$42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

