FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sesen Bio, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sesen Bio in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. TRV GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 860.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

