FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Wedbush

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

WEN stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 89.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 56.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 57.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

