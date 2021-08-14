FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issued By Oppenheimer

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aramark in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26).

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aramark by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aramark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

