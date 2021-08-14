FY2021 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.46.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.37. The company has a market cap of C$712.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

