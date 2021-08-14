FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMTS. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

