FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Immunovant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

