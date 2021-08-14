FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Issued By Raymond James

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.70 million.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.07. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$17.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

