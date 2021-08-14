FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Beauty Health Company Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Beauty Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SKIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

