FY2023 Earnings Estimate for James Hardie Industries plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for James Hardie Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $38.52.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 602,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

