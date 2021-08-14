FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn $6.44 per share for the year.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.