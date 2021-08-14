Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $193.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

