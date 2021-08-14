Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAU. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 657.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Galiano Gold worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

