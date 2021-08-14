GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
GGN opened at $3.92 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.32.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
