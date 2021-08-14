GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.19. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 8,512 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,102. 79.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the first quarter worth $452,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

