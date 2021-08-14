Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 167,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Organon & Co. accounts for approximately 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

