Gary McGrath Buys 33 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath bought 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($197.03).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gary McGrath bought 32 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($198.59).

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total value of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 459.68. Zotefoams plc has a twelve month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a market capitalization of £223.66 million and a PE ratio of 31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

