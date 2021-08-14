Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

GTES opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,127,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,893,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

