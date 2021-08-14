Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.60. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 4,608 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,698,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,540,281 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

