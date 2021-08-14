GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GDIFF stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

