GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €26.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.04 ($42.40).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €38.45 ($45.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €38.62 ($45.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.