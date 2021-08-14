General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

