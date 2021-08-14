Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $22.67. Generation Bio shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,384 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 423,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

