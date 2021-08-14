GenesisX Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $60,062.97 and approximately $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,805,641 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.