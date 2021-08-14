Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $486.50

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $486.50 and last traded at $486.42, with a volume of 316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $442.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.28.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

