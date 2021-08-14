Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

