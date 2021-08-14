Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.42

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

