George J. Christ Sells 44,514 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -801.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
