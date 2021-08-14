George J. Christ Sells 44,514 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -801.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,930 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.