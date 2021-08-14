Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 916,081 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GERN stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

