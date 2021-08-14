GHOSTPRISM Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $29.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00873621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00106071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043825 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

