Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $376.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $329.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

