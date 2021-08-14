Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post sales of $693.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.60 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

GIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 221,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

