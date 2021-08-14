Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $101.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.