Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 1,360.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

GVDNY opened at $100.44 on Friday. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $101.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

