Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,031,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glanbia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GLAPF stock remained flat at $$16.87 during midday trading on Friday. Glanbia has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

