Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

GIC opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.