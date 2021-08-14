Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target upped by Cowen from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Globant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.09.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $271.42 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globant will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

