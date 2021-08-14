Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.75 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gold Fields by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after buying an additional 840,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

